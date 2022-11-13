Netflix fantasy series 'The Magicians': When will it leave

Netflix series The Magicians has been a fan favourite fantasy series, however, it may have to bid farewell to the platform soon.
The Magicians is based on a novel by Lev Grossman of the same name and is directed by the showrunner of You, Sera Gamble and John McNamara.
The cast of the fantasy series includes Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.
According to What's on Netflix, all the complete seasons till the finale season, which was released on January 15th, 2021, are on the platform.
The outlet further reports that Netflix will keep the series for four years after the release of its final season.
This is nothing unusual from shows licensed from NBCUniversal so this makes the show stay until January 15th, 2025.
