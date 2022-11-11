Beijing to continue providing new opportunities to Islamabad: Chinese envoy

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said Friday that Beijing and Islamabad were heading to jointly promote the implementation of the global development initiative and the global security initiative to make global governance more just and equitable.

Alluding to the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Beijing, Rong said that President Xi Jinping in Beijing vowed that China will continue its fundamental policy of providing new opportunities to Pakistan and the rest of the world through continuous development.

In an article, according to Radio Pakistan, he maintained that China’s unique bond of mutual trust with Pakistan will further thrive as the close coordination between the two countries has gone beyond the bilateral level to the multilateral and international arena.

He said the uniqueness of the Pak-China iron-clad bond lies at the highest levels of strategic coordination and mutual trust as they support each other's core interests and their bilateral ties are the cornerstone of their foreign policies.

The envoy said that China views its relations with Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective and considers it a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

Referring to the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Rong said 47 projects under this corridor have already been started or completed while in the next phase the two countries are stepping up cooperation in industry, agriculture, health, science and technology sectors.

He maintained that Pakistan's agricultural trade surplus with China reached 640 million dollars last year and is expected to exceed 4 billion dollars this year.

He said Pakistan's efforts to strengthen security guarantees for Chinese investors will further encourage Chinese investors to start businesses in Pakistan and unleash a broader potential for business cooperation.

Highlighting the close cooperation and trust between the armed forces of the two countries, the ambassador said the bilateral military and security cooperation will be further advanced in future.

About cultural ties, Nong Rong said 2023 will be the "year of tourism and exchange", and the Gandhara Art Exhibition will be held in Beijing showcasing Pakistan's historical and cultural diversity.