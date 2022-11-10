Ex-deputy speaker Dost Mazari granted bail

An anti-corruption court approved the bail of Dost Mazari, the former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, in a land grabbing case on Thursday.
The court has ordered Mazari to submit bonds worth Rs100,000.
The anti-corruption court had earlier reserved its decision after the arguments of the lawyers were completed.
Mazari had been arrested on October 29 on charges of land grabbing. He remained in the custody of Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on physical remand for five days. According to the ACE, Mazari was arrested in a 28,000-kanal alleged land grab case.
At the last hearing, Mazari's counsel had urged the judge to grant bail to his client, arguing the case was "politically motivated."
Earlier, a magistrate had sent Mazari to jail on judicial remand on November 4. The court took this action after rejecting the Punjab ACE's request to extend remand.
