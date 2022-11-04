Ex-Punjab deputy speaker Dost Mazari sent on judicial remand

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Friday rejected Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request to extend former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The ACE arraigned Dost Mazari before the court after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Last week, ACE Punjab arrested the former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in an alleged land encroachment case.

'Political tool'

Last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) called out ACE Punjab for becoming a "political tool" for its recent actions against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The remarks were passed by the LHC's Rawalpindi bench when it heard the case filed by the minister against his arrest warrants issued by ACE Punjab.

"Your institution has become a political tool," the court told the Director-General of ACE Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, who was also present during the hearing.

"One [DG] comes and forms a case, another (DG) comes and finishes that case,” observed the court. It also slammed the official for obtaining Sanaullah’s arrest warrants by making a false statement.