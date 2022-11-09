Sylvester Stallone’s emotional reaction to friend Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis

Sylvester Stallone has recently reflected on his friendship with Bruce Willis who was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Rambo actor shared that his friend Willis disease “kills” me while the Die-Hard actor’s is out of touch these days.

“Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So, he’s been sort of incommunicado,” said the 75-year-old.

Stallone continued, “That kills me. It’s so sad.”

For the unversed, Willis and Stallone shared screen space in the 2010 action franchise The Expendables, which was reportedly the first public and only feud between Hollywood icons.

Meanwhile, Willis retired from acting back in March after being diagnosed with brain condition which affected his speech and language abilities.