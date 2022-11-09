Justin Bieber's ex-neighbour Judge Judy shared 'he's scared to death of me'

Justin Bieber is seemingly afraid of his former neighbour, Judge Judy Sheindlin.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the no-nonsense TV personality and former prosecutor, Judge Judy shared that the Peaches crooner may be skittish around her given her previous comments about him.

The TV judge, 80, previously resided next to Bieber. She spoke publicly about his troubled teen years.

"He's scared to death of me," she told the outlet. "There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."

With a laugh, the Judge recounted that Bieber allegedly had his security alert him of the Judge's time outside — just so he wouldn't accidentally cross her path, via People Magazine.

"I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she added.

The Ghost singer was arrested for a DUI in 2014. At the time, the Judge told CBS, Los Angeles, that Bieber was taking his celebrity status for granted.

"Being a celebrity is a gift," she told the station. "You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."

She added, "I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."