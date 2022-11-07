Nida Dar wins ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Nida Dar has been named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2022. — Twitter/ Female Cricket/File

KARACHI: In view of her incredible performance during the Women’s Asia Cup, Pakistan’s star all-rounder Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2022, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Along with Dar, India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were also considered for the honour. But the seasoned Dar won the competition, defeating the Indian team.

In the Women's Asia Cup in October, Dar delivered for Pakistan, scoring 145 runs in six games at a fantastic average of 72.50 and taking eight wickets for just 14.87 each.

She has achieved a lot, including a fantastic all-around performance against India in which she struck an unbeaten 56 and then claimed 2/23 to lead Pakistan to a memorable triumph.

Pakistan was able to go to the semi-finals because of Dar's steady performances in a demanding batting and bowling role throughout the competition.

"It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me," Dar said. "I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game."

"I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute to my team winning as much as I can."