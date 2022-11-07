King Charles ‘destined’ to come second, third to Prince Harry, William

file footage

King Charles III is ‘destined’ to always come second and third to his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, a royal expert has explicitly stated.

According to Daniela Elser, the new British monarch’s popularity may have increased in the last few months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but he isn’t expected to ‘hold the news cycle’ once his son’s come into play, especially Prince Harry who lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle and regularly makes headlines.

Writing for News AU, Elser said that King Charles is “destined to come second, if not third, to Harry and his brother Prince William.”

“Right now should be his time to shine as a leader or at least as much of a leader as he can be now that, as sovereign, he is much more constrained in what he can say and do,” she continued.

“If Charles cured cancer tomorrow or managed to negotiate lasting peace in the Middle East, I feel like it would only hold the news cycle until Harry or his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, popped their heads above the parapet and decided to air some fresh grievance about the royal family or to take another pot-shot at the Palace,” Elser stated.

“Which is to say, The Only Way is Sussex will be a doozy of a first and will generate a hurricane of coverage and noise in the media and on social media. Ditto Harry’s autobiography. It’s unclear which might come out first. How can septuagenarian Charles even begin to compete with the attendant social media and press hullabaloo?” she questioned.

Elser finally concluded, “Charles banging on about carbon emissions is hardly as interesting as Harry or Meghan offering up some fresh misery about their time inside the royal cage.”