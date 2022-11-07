Nick Carter ‘hoped’ Aaron Carter would find ‘desperately needed’ help despite strained relationship

Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his baby brother, Aaron Carter, after he passed away in his California home on November 5th, 2022.



For years, Aaron, singer and onetime teen heartthrob had publicly struggled with drug use and his mental health. He was reportedly struggling with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression”. His difficult relationship with his family at times led to public feuds, notably with his brother Nick Carter.

On Aaron’s passing, Nick wrote on his Instagram post that despite the ‘complicated’ relationship, he still loved his brother. He also shared a carousel of memories.

"My heart has been broken today," the post began. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."



The post continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

The rift between the two brother allegedly began after their sister Leslie Carter passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Aaron criticised his brother for not attending the funeral, and Nick later said it was because his family was "blaming [him] for the death."

According to People Magazine, back in 2019, Nick announced that he and sister Angel had filed for a restraining order against Aaron, saying in a statement that Aaron allegedly harboured "intentions of killing [his] wife and unborn child."

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick wrote at the time. "We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

Nick added that he still loved Aaron and hoped he would get "the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on Twitter that same day, sharing, "So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol."

"Take care. @NickCarter we're done for life," he continued. "I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend to ... I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."