Prince Harry is number one choice for a trip to pub for Brits

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is still in the hearts of Brits after latest poll revealed he is their number one choice for a trip to the pub.



In the latest survey, Prince Harry was voted as the best pub-mate by 25 percent of those participated in the poll.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was on the second spot with 24 percent.

Prince William and Meghan Markle begged third and fourth place respectively.

They were followed by Zara Tindall, Princess Anne, King Charles and Camille respectively.

Earlier, in another poll Prince William and Kate were crowned most popular royals of Britain with 69 and 67 percent votes respectively.

According to Mail on Sunday, 69 percent found the Prince of Wales most ‘favorable’ royal, with his wife Kate second with 67 percent beating Princess Anne and Meghan Markle.