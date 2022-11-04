Selena Gomez reveals the reason of hosting a wedding-themed party on turning 30

File footage

Selena Gomez explained the unconventional way of celebrating her milestone 30th birthday in a star-studded wedding-themed bash despite being single.

In her latest interview with Rolling Stone, the Wolves singer revealed, “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding.”

In the cover story for the magazine, published on Thursday 3 November, the Lose You to Love Me singer shared details about her star-studded 30th birthday party last July.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” Gomez said, adding, “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that – couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

The Only Murders in the Building star explained the guest list featured people who had an influence on her life throughout her 20s, including Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Francia Raisa, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish.

“We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers,” Gomez told the outlet. “So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical.”

Gomez had shared a candid Instagram message reflecting on the milestone. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she captioned the post.

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” she added.

Gomez’s interview with the publication came one day before the release of her documentary My Mind & Me, which hits Apple TV+ on 4 November.