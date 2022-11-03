Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill given final warning to appear before court

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. — PID/file

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Thursday issued a final notice to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear before the court in connection with the sedition case against him on November 7.

Additional Sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra assumed the hearing of the sedition case against the PTI leader. Shehbaz Shabbir Gill did not appear in court in person.

Irked by the suspect’s persistent non-appearance, the judge remarked, “This is the last and final chance hence no more adjournments will be allowed on this stage.”

Gill's lawyer told the court that his client was ill and could not travel which is why he should be granted an exemption from appearance.

The judge, while approving the exemption, remarked: “I’m giving the last chance, Shahbaz Gill should ensure his appearance at the next hearing.”

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till November 7.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks via a private TV channel show. He is currently out on bail.