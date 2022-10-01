Islamabad court summons Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Lahore. — PID/file

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Saturday summoned PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military's ranks.

The PTI leader was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August. Gill, however, finally got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case on September 15.

At the outset of today’s proceedings, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court while the PTI leader was not present in the courtroom. The police submitted a challan against him.

Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to the PTI leader and summoned him for trial in connection with the police challan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra will hear the case on October 6.

The case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Gill was in detention for over a month when he was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

The case against Gill is registered under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had been insistent in demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Multiple proceedings on pleas seeking and challenging Gill's physical remand for interrogations were held with the defence contending that the politician wasn't physically or mentally fit to undergo physical remand.

United Kingdom-based international non-governmental organisation for human rights Amnesty International had also expressed concern about the alleged torture being inflicted on Gill during detention.