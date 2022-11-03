King Charles III ‘ready’ to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal titles

file footage

King Charles III is reportedly ‘ready’ to strip his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s royal titles if their upcoming Netflix show proves damaging to the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal roles in 2020, subsequently moving to the US and sitting down for many explosive interviews to air out their grievances with the royals, and royal expert Tom Bower says that the new monarch may not tolerate more.

As per Mirror UK, Bower shared that if Harry and Meghan’s upcoming projects, including Harry’s memoir and the couple’s Netflix docuseries, attack the royal family, Charles might not just take away their titles but also keep their children Archie and Lilibet’s titles, unlike his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Bower said “He (King Charles) has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead, they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. And so, they are worried.”

He added, “First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family. But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave.”

“That is something Meghan and Harry are very worried about because after all although she pours dirt on the royal family the whole time, whenever she introduces herself, she says: ‘I am Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex,’” Bower also highlighted.