Exes Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper spotted at fashion event: Photos

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted together amid reconciliation rumours at a Self Portrait fashion event in New York on Sunday evening.

The supermodel, 36, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a tweed co-ord by the brand, which perfectly highlighted her gym-honed abs.

Irina's chic outfit also featured a cropped jacket in the same fabric, which she wore slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bradley, 47, cut a stylish figure in a dark denim shirt teamed with a pair of jeans and boots, layered with a black jacket.

The former couple, who have been seen together on several occasions in recent weeks, were joined at the event by Edward Enniful and Stella Maxwell.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The couple, who parted ways in 2019 have sparked romance rumors for months since she shared vacation photos in the Bahamas together over the summer

It was reported in August that the Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and Vogue cover girl are mulling the prospect of having more children.



