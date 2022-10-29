PTI all set for day two of long march; Khan to reveal next move after reaching Islamabad

PTI leaders on top of a container as PTI Chairman Imran Khan (centre) leads the "Haqeeqi Azadi March" in Lahore, on October 28, 2022. — Facebook/ImranKhan

All eyes are on the federal capital as the PTI is on its anti-government long march which has been termed by the party chairman as the "biggest freedom movement" in the country's history.



PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan asked people to wait for his "next decision" till he reaches Islamabad. The first day's journey came to an end peacefully, with Imran asking the party's supporters to get rest and start the journey towards the federal capital from Shahdara.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned against any mob attacks, with Pakistan's top court earlier rejecting the government's plea for orders to immediately stop PTI's long march to the federal capital.

Imran kicked off the protest march with an emotionally-charged speech, saying that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Long March’ was not for any personal or political interest to oust or to form a government but to liberate the country from the thieves who had seized power to get their corruption cases waived.

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

On Friday, the long march started from Liberty Chowk in Lahore and passed through M.A.O Chowk, Icchra and Mozang. The march will enter the federal capital after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on PTI's long march.

October 29, Saturday

12:54pm — Video of Asad Umar arguing with Hammad Azhar goes viral

A video of PTI leader Asad Umar having what looks like an argument with Hammad Azhar during the long march has gone viral.



The video shows both PTI leaders engaging in a heated discussion with party chair Imran Khan standing with them.

The video has triggered several reactions from netizens with one of them saying that the argument was about the low turnout of the supporters.

The video was shared by many social media users. It was also shared by PML-N’s lawmaker Kheal Das Kohistani who claimed that "infighting in the anarchist gang is going on".

12:50pm — By 'Haqiqi Azadi', Imran means to say 'enthrone me'

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying that by "Haqiqi Azadi", Imran means to say "enthrone me as the prime minister again".

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman slammed PTI’s long march, claiming that a “personal political battle is being fought” under its guise.

“The purpose of ‘haqeeqi azadi’ is to [say], ‘deal with me and put me on the seat of power’. The country is independent and the people are aware. If anything in this country is subservient, it is Imran Khan’s politics and thinking,” she said in a series of tweets.

Everyone has the right to peaceful protest but no one will be allowed to spread chaos in Islamabad, she said.

12:14pm — Faisal Vawda's membership from PTI stands terminated

The PTI on Saturday announced that the membership of party leader Faisal Vawda stands terminated as he failed to respond to the show cause notice issued to him on October 26.

Vawda made claims that the party's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals." After this, the PTI suspended Vawda and said that he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media.

11:38am — This movement is to make sure decisions not made behind closed doors: Fawad

Ahead of the start of day two of PTI's long march, party leader Fawad Chaudhry said that this movement is aimed at empowering the nation and ensuring that decision-making is not done behind closed doors.

Fawad said people who are a part of this long march want to change the system for the next generation.

He announced the venue for the march and thanked PTI's supporters, especially women for being part of the march.

11:12am — Islamabad police bars hotels from providing accommodation to march participants

Islamabad police barred hotels and guest houses in the federal capital from providing accommodation to the participants of the long march.

The directive came with an official notification issued by the police this morning. It said hotels and guest houses will be checked on a daily basis.

Non-compliers will have to face strict action.