What was the need to ruin relations with US, asks Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the passing out parade of the 48th Specialized Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan at the National Police Academy on October 28, 2022. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked on Friday what the need was to ruin relations with the United States, saying that the government is trying to mend relations with US now.



The premier was addressing a passing out parade ceremony of the 48th Specialized Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan at National Police Academy. He started of by paying tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the police force in the line of duty.

'Police plays important role in ending terrorism'

He the police played an important role in ending terrorism and the sacrifices of policemen will not go in vain.

He mentioned that a Counter-Terrorism Department and Punjab Science Agency were role model departments, which needed to be replicated in other parts of the country.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets who achieved awards in their professional field and also expressed satisfaction over the contribution of women police force towards the national development.

He urged the cadets to demonstrate dedication, professionalism and commitment in their field.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government despite financial constraints would provide funds to Islamabad police to enhance its professional capacity.

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan

The premier also announced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud will soon be visiting Pakistan and bring a plan for a $10-12 billion dollar oil refinery for Pakistan, which was also offered earlier in 2019 but no progress could be made on it.

He said previous government did not initiate work on projects offered by Saudi Development Fund. He said all procedures of those delayed projects were completed within two days.

'Embarrassing' delay in projects

During the ceremony, the premier shared a story of when a delegation of the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan some time back and shared grievances over delays in projects, including one of a hospital, by previous government's. The premier commented that this is not how nations are built.

He said he apologised to the Saudi delegation and asked them for two days, during which his team got the projects approved. The premier termed the incident "embarrassing" and said he even apologised over it to the Saudi crown prince during his recent visit to the kingdom.

"If the hospital and other projects were built, it would have benefited our Pakistanis," he said, sharing that the crown prince said that Pakistanis are their brothers and that he is ready to do everything for Pakistanis.



The PM also distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.