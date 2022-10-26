Riots at Masjid-e-Nabawi: Saudi crown prince orders releasing imprisoned Pakistanis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman receives PM Shahbaz Sharif upon his arrival for a state visit on April 30, 2022. — PM Office

In line with the request of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) Wednesday ordered releasing all Pakistani citizens who had been imprisoned in the kingdom for violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Earlier this year, a court in Madinah sentenced three Pakistanis — Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad — to eight years in prison. Meanwhile, another three Pakistani citizens — Anas, Arshad, and Muhammad Saleem — were sentenced to six years in jail for creating chaos and violating the sanctity of the holy mosque.

PM Shahbaz had requested the Saudi crown prince to pardon the Pakistanis arrested in the incident and release them.

"I am deeply grateful to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman, who — on my request — ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident, the premier wrote on Twitter expressing his gratitude.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other's mistakes," he added.

In April, during PM Shahbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia, a group of protesters, allegedly belonging to the PTI, loudly chanted slogans against the PM and his delegation as soon as they entered the mosque to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Upon the arrival of PM Shahbaz and his delegation at the mosque, the protesters started chanting slogans of "chor, chor (thieves)" when they saw the premiere and harassed and raised objectionable slogans against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The protesters also misbehaved with the Jamoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti and pulled his hair. The protesters continued to film the entire episode on their mobile phones.