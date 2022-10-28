Prince Harry’s royal truce ‘didn’t last two months’: ‘Can’t forgive treatment’

Royal Experts fear Prince Harry has promised to ‘seek his revenge’ against the members of the Firm who he accuses of ‘ruining his life’ over the years.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.
Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights in his new piece for Mail Online.
He began by writing, “The fragile truce between the new royal regime and the Montecito moaners barely lasted two months, with the book expected to be filled with poison as the Duke of Sussex seeks revenge on those he perceives to have wronged him over the years.”
“Senior royals and courtiers have lived in fear about this ticking time bomb since its announcement some 15 months ago, but they had hoped the way Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the Windsor bosom in the days before the Queen's funeral would allow for a last-minute U-turn.”
Before concluding, he admitted, “Not to mention the threat hanging over Harry and Meghan that their children might not be offered royal titles by King Charles if they continue to aim for ultimate damage.”
