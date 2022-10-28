Rapper 50 Cent condemns Kanye West for admiring Hitler

Rapper 50 Cent lashed out at Kanye West for admiring Hitler.
Commenting on a report, 50 Cent said, Kanye "should by the car he likes the best and ride off into the sun set."
Kanye West lost $2 billion in a single day, he said Thursday, as business partners rushed to dump the rapper in the wake of a series of anti-Semitic outbursts.
The music and fashion mogul has seen lucrative commercial tie-ups shelved as companies including Adidas and Gap took fright at comments dubbed hate speech by activists.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech," West, who is also known as Ye, wrote on Instagram in a post that had been liked over a million times.
"I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am," the post said, naming Emanuel Ari, the CEO of entertainment company Endeavor, who had urged companies to sever ties with the rapper.
