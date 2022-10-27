Selena Gomez details her struggles with bipolar diagnosis in new doc

Selena Gomez will be sharing a detailed account on her mental health journey in the upcoming documentary My Mind & Me.
The Calm Down singer recently dropped a teaser of the documentary which chronicles Gomez’ battle with mental health issues over the last six years.
The teaser shared on TikTok shows the 30-year-old actress-singer recalling being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
"When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis," Gomez says. "What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."
"I'm grateful to be alive," the singer says, adding, "Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"
Gomez first revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ended up taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her health.
Gomez’s My Mind & Me will premiere on November. 4 on Apple TV+.
