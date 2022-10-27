Imran Khan exposed more openly: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — PID/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying that the "ugly face" of the former prime minister has been further exposed.

The statement was made during a press conference in Islamabad shortly after a major press briefing of the Inter-services Public Relations director general and Inter-services Intelligence DG in which the two military leaders spoke about the US cypher controversy and more.

"The ugly face of Imran Niazi has come out more openly today. Imran Niazi made a drama out of the [US] cypher which has turned into a festering wound," Sanaullah said.

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose heinous face was unmasked by the audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation.

"Democracy cannot move ahead in the presence of Khan's negative agenda," the interior minister said.

'Won't allow entry to Red Zone at any cost'

The interior minister said while speaking about Imran Khan's long march set to begin tomorrow (October 28), that the government will not allow the march to enter the Red Zone.

He said that the army will also be sought under the Article 245 of the Constitution and the participants of the march will be stopped at all the entry points into Islamabad.

The minister said that Khan has given the call for a rally in H-9 and G-9. However, the government will ascertain the party's intentions before giving permission for the rally, he added.

"We will ensure that the march is in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court and high court," he said, adding that the PTI will be allowed to march if it fulfilled the requirements.