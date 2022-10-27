Saeed Ghani slams Imran Khan for politicising Arshad Sharif murder

Chairman PTI Imran Khan is trying to play with the tragic murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, said Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani.

Criticising the PTI chief for politicising the journalist's murder, Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan did not share the piece of information he had about the slain journalist.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, the minister raised a question as to what bit of information the PTI chairman had which he kept to himself and asked Arshad Sharif to leave the country.

Saeed Ghani said, "Faisal Vawda is considered to be one of the closest to Imran Khan, so we should not take his gestures lightly."



The minister said that more things will come to the fore in the coming days.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda revealed in his press conference on Wednesday that journalist Arshad Sharif was assassinated and that the murder plot was prepared in Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda said he sees blood in Imran Khan's long march. The game of blood should end in this country, said the PTI leader.