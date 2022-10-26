King Charles won't sideline Andrew, Harry: Monarch's plans revealed

King Charles III reportedly does not have a plan to reshuffle the Royal Family.

The Britain's new monarch seems under pressure to relieve the Dukes of their roles since Harry moved to California and Andrew was embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit in the US, which he disputed but later settled.



Royal commentator Russell Myers said Charles has plans to "expand" the Counsellors of State list. Taking to twitter, he wrote: "I am told the King will now 'expand' the Counsellors of State list, thereby sparing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s blushes."

Russell continued: "Royal sources suggest the additions are likely to be Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Princess of Wales - so no-one will be removed."

There are three existing Counsellors serving under King Charles at present. They include William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

However, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will bring the list up to five new members.



It comes after royal biographer Angela Levin's tweet, saying that King Charles should keep the two royals out of the limelight for different reasons.

She wrote: "It makes total sense to sideline Princes Andrew and Harry. Harry is no longer a working royal. Nor could he pop over at the last minute to stand in for his father. While citizens would not want Andrew standing in due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein."