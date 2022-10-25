Indian man dies of heart attack while watching Pakistan versus India match

Members of hotel staff watch the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, on a screen in Amritsar on October 23, 2022.— AFP

While watching the nail-biting cricket opening clash between Pakistan and India during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, a man in India's Assam suffered a heart attack and passed away, Indian media reported.



Bitu Gogoi, 34, went to a local cinema hall to watch the match with his friends live. During the suspenseful match, the man suddenly fainted and collapsed. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors told the media that Gogoi suffered cardiac arrest due to the noisy environment in the cinema hall. His body was sent for an autopsy, regardless. Local police are also investigating the incident.

The man's family reported that he was a healthy individual with no medical conditions.

The match was full of ups and downs. In the end, India needed 16 runs off six balls to win. While it seemed like Pakistan was winning, the match dramatically shifted its sail with Nawaz's no-ball. India snatched the victory in one of the most memorable Pak vs Ind matches.