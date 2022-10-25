Pakistan Army asks govt for thorough investigation into Arshad Sharif's murder

Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will set up a judicial commission to investigate the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army wrote a letter to the government requesting an inquiry commission for detailed investigation into the death of the senior journalist by Kenya police.

The letter also requested legal proceedings against those who are casting aspersions/ accusations, as per constitution of Pakistan.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared that as per the PM's decision, the judicial commission will be headed by a high court judge and assistance can be taken from members of the media and civil society.

The information minister said the PM has taken this decision to determine the real facts behind the murder of the late journalist. A video message of the PM talking about Sharif and emphasising on a transparent investigation into his murder can be seen below:

Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report.

A police report after the incident expressed regret over the "unfortunate incident". Initially, a senior police officer had told The Star newspaper that the shooting was being treated as a case of mistaken identity.



The circumstances of Sharif's death sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan and calls for an investigation.

Journalist bodies should be kept on board in inquiry: IHC

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected a request to form an immediate judicial commission to investigate the murder of Sharif, saying there was no benefit in forming in it for now.

During the hearing today, lawyer Shoaib Razzaq — who is the petitioner — requested that a judicial commission be formed to probe the murder. At this, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that forming a commission at this stage will not be beneficial.

Justice Minallah said that this matter involves two different countries and state institutions can solve the case better.

The deputy-attorney general said the Government of Kenya will send a report and if Sharif's family will have an objection to it, then the case can be heard further.

The court said that journalist organisations should be kept on board on the matter of inquiry.

The court later adjourned the hearing for a week.

