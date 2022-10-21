'Certified thief': Coalition govt celebrates ECP's verdict against Imran Khan

Pakistan ruling alliance leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R), Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Maryam Nawaz Sharif (L) arrive for press conference. — AFP/File

Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify PTI chief Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif breathed a sigh of relief and advised Khan to "bow before the law."



“The Election Commission delivered justice in the Toshakhana reference as the nation has seen how he [Khan] used the post of the prime minister as a source of personal income,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, in a major legal victory for the ruling coalition, the ECP in a consensus-based verdict in Toshakana reference disqualified former prime minister Khan and ruled that he was no more a member of the National Assembly.

PM Shahbaz said the person who projected himself as an "idol of honesty and trust" has been shattered. He urged Khan to accept the decision instead of fighting the law and creating chaos in the country as “nobody is above the law.”

‘Certified thief’

Following the verdict, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz thanked Allah and said that the “certified thief”, who used to label all ruling lawmakers as thieves, was now having a taste of his own medicine.

Speaking to journalists outside her residence in London, Maryam said that after today’s decision and based on unverified proof, Khan has become a “certified thief”.

‘Caught red-handed’

Foreign Minister and PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his Twitter handle to jubilate the decision made by the election body.

“Election Commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices. He now stands disqualified. He who would spread lies about the alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red-handed,” Bilawal wrote.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri warned Khan to avoid spreading chaos in the country. “The politics of anarchy and bullying has neither been successful in the past not will it be now,” she said, urging him [Khan] to take legal action if he is angry over the verdict.



“The seed that Imran Khan sowed will also have to be reaped,” she said, adding that the PTI shouldn’t make the mistake of announcing protests in the country.