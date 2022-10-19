VIDEO: Popular pizza chain announces free pizzas for Indian couple

Shanti Prasad and Mintu Rai getting married (l), the couple having free pizzas (r).— Wedlock Photography/Raja Kangkan Saikis, Instagram screengrab

An Indian couple that went viral a few months ago for signing a unique contract on their wedding where they decided to have pizza at least once a month is making rounds on social media again.



Months after their marriage, the multi-national pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut has decided to sponsor their pizza vow. The restaurant announced its decision on the occasion of Karva Chauth, an annual Hindu festival for couples where a wife fasts for her husband's long life.

Shanti Prasad and Mintu Rai got married on June 21 in Assam, India. They made unusual promises to each other like visiting the gym every day and shopping bimonthly.



"A pizza a month for a long and happy life with your husband!! That's the deal we are living for. #HappyKarvaChauth to all pizza-loving happy couples," Pizza Hut wrote in its Tweet.



In the video posted by Pizza Hut India, the couple could be seen visiting an outlet and taking selfies while waiting for their pizzas to arrive.

Social media users adored the couple and made a lot of comments including some joking about the situation.

"Is it a ninja technique for free pizzas?" a user asked.