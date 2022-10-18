PM Shahbaz assures MQM-P of grievances' redressal

MQM-P delegation meets Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the PM's Office in Islamabad, on October 18, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured the MQM-P — a key member of the ruling alliance — that their reservations would be addressed.

A delegation of the MQM-P, led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Kamran Tessori, Faisal Sabzwari and Waseem Akhtar called on PM Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation complained that PPP is violating its agreement with the party. The delegation said that PPP was not fulfilling its promises made with MQM-P.

Requesting the PM to intervene in the matter, the MQM-P threatened to quit the coalition government if nothing is done in this regard.

“If nothing is done about it, there is no justification for them to stay in the government,” said the MQM-P leaders.

“It has become difficult to respond to our voters and the public,” the delegation told the PM.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also among the attendees of the meeting.

MQM-P mulls quitting coalition government

On October 15, following no progress on agreements with PPP, MQM-P started mulling to part ways with the coalition government including other options.

Sources told Geo News that MQM-P and PPP leadership had agreed on amendments to the local body’s bill during a meeting recently.

In addition, a review meeting was held on October 14 between the parties regarding the agreement but no further progress was made.



Amid delay in the implementation of the agreement, MQM-P has expressed concerns over "zero progress", said the sources.

In August, MQM-P had also expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in the implementation of the agreement made with the MQM-P and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to play his role in this critical situation.



The agreement

On March 30, MQM-P announced parting ways with the PTI, joining hands with the then Opposition to support their no-confidence motion.

The MQM-P had made some demands before joining the coalition, which were agreed upon by the PPP.

They included: