Fahad Malik murder case: Three accused awarded life imprisonment

A file photo of Barrister Fahad Malik. — Twitter

The three men accused of Barrister Fahad Malik's murder were to remain in jail after their legal team on Thursday withdrew bail applications before the Supreme Court's three-member bench.

An Islamabad court sentenced the three men accused of Barrister Fahad Malik's murder to life imprisonment on Tuesday.



Judge Atta Rabbani of the district and sessions court of Islamabad heard the case of Barrister Fahad Malik's murder, during which the accused were produced before the court and sent back to the 'bakshi khana (temporary lock-up)'.

In its verdict, reserved earlier, the court sentenced the three accused men - Raja Arshad, Nauman Khokar, and Raja Hashim Khan - to life imprisonment.

Barrister Fahad Malik was shot dead in Islamabad on August 15, 2016, after which four eyewitnesses gave statements against the three men accused in the case.

In the forensic report of the case, the Kalashnikov used in the murder and the shells found at the crime scene were also matched, while the main accused in the case, Raja Arshad, was arrested from the Torkham border while trying to escape from the country to Afghanistan.