England thrash Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-up match

England's Chris Jordan (L) throws at the stumps during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022. — AFP

BRISBANE: Despite losing their opening pair hitting low scores, England defeated Pakistan by six wickets during Monday's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match.



Chasing a target of 161 runs, England reached the target within 15 overs boosting their confidence ahead of starting their campaign in the mega event.

Pakistan got rid of England’s openers cheaply — Phil Salt (1) and Alex Hales (9) — but that was not enough to push the batting side on the back foot.

Ben Stokes played a quick-fire knock, 18-ball 36, which included two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Harry Brook and Sam Curran chipped in with valuable contributions of 45 and 33 runs off 24 and 14 balls, respectively, to get England over the line in 14.4 overs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-16 in 2.4 overs. Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan bagged one wicket each.

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who was returning after a long injury layoff, bowled two wicketless overs and conceded seven runs.

Earlier, Pakistan managed to put up 160-8 in a rain-hit 19-over warm-up game despite an improved start in the powerplay by the new opening pair of Shan Masood and Haider Ali.

Masood and Ali gave their side a fast start unlike Pakistan's regular openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The openers scored 49 runs in 4.4 overs against a full-strength bowling line of England.

However, Stokes, who missed the Pakistan tour last month, removed dangerous-looking Ali after he notched 18 off 16 including three boundaries.

Masood improved his strike rate this time around after he was sent to his natural batting position. At a strike rate of 177.27, the left-hander scored 32 off 22 balls laced with seven boundaries.

Pakistan scored 66-1 in the powerplay with fans already applauding their improved strategy with the new opening pair.

But, the middle-order batting once again stuck at one point as Pakistan managed to score 160-8. Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali went under pressure after a couple of quick wickets fell. Iftikhar made 22 and Asif scored 14 but their slow innings restricted Pakistan to a familiar total.

Wasim Jr, who found the middle of the bat straightaway, scored a quick 16-ball 26 to help Pakistan post a defendable total.

David Willey took two wickets while Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, and Liam Livingstone shared a wicket apiece.

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood