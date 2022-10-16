Azam Swati's physical remand extended for one-day in controversial tweets case

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. — APP/File

A local court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati for another day in a case pertaining to controversial tweets.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing took Swati into custody from his home in Islamabad on October 13. He was then presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand.

The agency's cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati later over the "controversial" tweets.

Swati presented before court

The PTI leader was presented before a district and sessions court after the completion of his one-day physical remand. The court had extended Swati's physical remand for interrogation for a day over FIA officials' request on Saturday.

At the outset of the hearing headed by Duty Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar, prosecution counsel read Swati's controversial tweet.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor requested for another day's extension in the arrested PTI leader's physical remand. He said that Swati is a political figure who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media account. Recovering Swati's mobile phone is necessary, he asserted.

"Swati tweeted from his verified account and mentioned the army chief in the tweet," he added while requesting the court to give more time to the investigation officer for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Swati's lawyer Babar Awan requested the court not to send Swati into police custody.

He maintained that there is a legal procedure to launch an inquiry, but officials entered Swati's house without permission yesterday (Saturday).

"A permission letter of the magistrate is required for such a search," he said.

The lawyer asked that "someone" was disrespected, but where is that "someone".

Later, the court reserved the verdict and announced it shortly after.