PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the public on July 18, 2022 a day after party won 15 seats in Punjab polls. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Former premier and PTI Chair Imran Khan has held the incumbent government responsible for the controversial statement by US President Joe Biden about Pakistan's nuclear programme, terming it a failure of the "imported" government’s foreign policy.



Biden has alleged that Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks "cohesion" and referred to the country as "one of the most dangerous countries in the world" while he was speaking about the aggressive attitude of Russia and China at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception in California.

"Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?" Biden asked.

With the Foreign Office yet to issue an official response to Biden's remarks, the former premier said in a tweet that the federal government has broken all records of incompetence.

Terming the US president’s comments an “unwarranted conclusion” of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the former premier asked about the information Biden got to make such a statement on the country’s capability, and added: “….having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems”.

“Unlike the US, which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?” he further asked.

The PTI chairman also slammed the incumbent government and said the Biden statement shows the total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of a reset of relations with the US.

“Is this the ‘reset’?" he asked.

This govt has broken all records of incompetence, he further said.

The PTI chairman said that his greatest worry is that apart from leading the country to economic ruin and an NRO-II for themselves, giving a license to white-collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising national security.