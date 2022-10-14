LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts, mainly dry weather was expected in most areas while hot in southern areas of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Mithi were mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 20°C.