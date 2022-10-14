Pakistan team to return to international circuit

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee eventually on Thursday revealed that Pakistan senior football team will visit Nepal next month for international friendlies.

The NC said in a press release that the series will be held in the middle of November. It said that the national squad will be announced later.

It also released the 36 camp players for a few days rest. They will re-assemble in Lahore on November 3 to resume their training for the Nepal tour which has been arranged after NC failed to convince any foreign nation to visit Pakistan.

“It has been a very fine training in the last six weeks during which work was done on multiple areas and I hope the boys will utilise what they have learnt on the forthcoming tour of Nepal,” Pakistan head coach Shehzad Anwar said.

“We used modern resources during training and the exercise was result-oriented,” he said.

“It is really commendable that NC is backing us. We have given a plan to every player and they will work on them during their off-days at home. All the players should maintain their fitness as well as their technical and tactical training,” Shehzad said.

Since the series is being played within FIFA Days, its ranking points will also be counted.

A senior official of NC told The News that two matches will be held between Pakistan and Nepal from November 14 to 21. Pakistan team will fly out of Lahore for Kathmandu on November 13.

This will be after three years that Pakistan will be returning to international circuit. They lasted played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2019 summer against Cambodia.