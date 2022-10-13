LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts while hot in southern parts of the country. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Mithi where mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 17.3°C.