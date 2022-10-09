Punjab CS office in stalemate

LAHORE: The chief secretary Punjab office has virtually descended into vagueness as no orders have been issued for filling the post nor the incumbent CS has joined office after the lapse of his leave.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal was supposed to join office after the lapse of his leave but did not turn up nor the federal government issued any transfer and posting order for filling this important slot. Abdullah Khan Sumbal, chairman, Planning & Development Board, is, however, working as acting CS.

Afzal in early August requested the federal government to transfer him from Punjab, saying that he was unable to work with the PTI-run provincial government in the biggest province of the country. He has been asking the PMLN-led coalition government in the Centre to withdraw his services from the province, but to no avail. The chief secretary had also formally conveyed to the federal government that he did not want to continue working as CS Punjab.

Afzal first applied for a two-week leave which expired on September 30, 2022.

He did not rejoin office on which the Punjab government extended his leave by another seven days and also extended the appointment of Abdullah Khan Sumbal as acting CS for another week. However, after the expiry of leave, no orders have yet been issued in this connection.