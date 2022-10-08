Cheapskate roads

I would like to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the poor condition of the roads in Millat Garden, Malir. There are many potholes on the roads, causing damage to vehicles. Leakage from sewerage and water lines is the main reason for the damage, along with shoddy construction and the usage of low-quality materials.

The recent monsoon season has also contributed greatly to the destruction of the roads in the area. The city administration needs to fix these problems immediately.

Saqib Ali

Karachi