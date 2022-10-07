Threat to female judge case: Court approves interim bail of Imran

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court approved the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the case regarding his controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in Islamabad, till October 13.

Imran Khan appeared before the court of sessions judge Kamran Basharat in person, shortly after his lawyer Babar Awan filed the bail plea on his behalf, just a day before the expiry of his protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The judge approved the bail plea of PTI chief till October 13 against surety bonds of Rs50,000. Awan, who is also a PTI leader, while speaking to media after the hearing, said that all the cases against Khan were false.