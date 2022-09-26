Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Nablus, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian sources said, with Israel’s army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

The army said that "hits were identified" after soldiers fired towards "armed suspects driving in a vehicle and a motorcycle" near Nablus in the northern West Bank, an area that has seen near daily violence in recent months.

The Palestinian health ministry named the man killed as Saed al-Koni. A loose coalition of fighters called "The Lions Den" that has recently emerged in Nablus claimed Koni as one of their members.

Among the members of this group was teenager Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who has become a folk hero on social media since his killing by Israeli forces in August. Pendants of al-Nabulsi are on sale in the markets of Nablus Old City.

Koni’s death was the second in the Nablus area in the past two days. On Saturday, a Palestinian driver was killed by Israeli troops after what the army called an "attempted ramming attack", but which Palestinians said was a traffic accident.