NdcTech partners with Red Hat

KARACHI: NdcTech, an IT and consulting firm providing transformational services for banks and financial institutions, has collaborated with an enterprise open-source solutions providing company Red Hat to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions, a statement said on Monday.

According to NdcTech, Red Hat has recognised it as a regional systems integrator in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Both the firms aim to target new markets with offerings supported by innovative cloud-native technologies and better support customers with go-to-market strategies.

The partnership would help build expertise in latest cloud-native and containerised modern stacks using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Application Services supporting Temenos solutions, Ammara Masood, chief executive officer at NdcTech said.

Red Hat looks forward to collaborating with other Temenos partners like NdcTech to translate to solid technical foundation into business value for our banking customers, according to Rob Spittel, director, Global FSI Ecosystem, Red Hat.

NdcTech is one of 42 implementation partners for a banking software company Temenos, which recently expanded its collaboration with Red Hat to integrate open-source solutions with Temenos cloud-native banking services.