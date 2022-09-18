 
Sunday September 18, 2022
ANF recovers 195kg narcotics

By APP
September 18, 2022

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas, managed to recover over 195 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid in Islamabad and arrested an accused on recovery of 90 kg charras and 30 kg opium. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber Agency to Punjab.

