Israeli soldier, 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians were killed in pre-dawn clashes on Wednesday near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, an area hit by waves of recent deadly unrest.
Israel’s army said a major "was killed overnight during operational activity adjacent to the Gilboa Crossing during an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists". The Palestinian health ministry confirmed "the martyrdom of the two young men" in clashes near the checkpoint, which is known to Palestinians as Jalameh, north of the militant stronghold of Jenin.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Pope Francis cautioned against leveraging religion for political power, addressing a religious...
TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat said on Wednesday his country wants to boost relations with the United Arab Emirates,...
BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will rule on September 30 whether suspended prime...
STRASBOURG, France: Negotiations to bring Iran and the US back into the nuclear deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear...
LONDON: King Charles has been seen airing his frustration during a ceremony for the second time in four days while in...
GENEVA: The number of newly reported Covid-19 cases has dropped dramatically, the World Health Organisation said on...
Comments