Naanbais threaten protest against high flour prices

CHARSADDA: The local Naanbais Association on Wednesday announced to stage a protest against the frequent gas loadshedding and ever rising prices of fine flour at Farooq Azam Chowk if the government did not resolve their issues.

“The district administration and provincial government must resolve our problems, including uninterrupted gas supply and provision of fine flour at a reasonable rate or else we will down shutters and take to the roads for our rights,” Iqbal Khan Paindakhel told an emergency meeting of naanbais here. Tajir Ittehad, Labour Wing representatives and others were also present on the occasion.

The leader of bread bakers said that their business had come to grinding halt due to gas loadshedding and hike in prices of flour and other expenses.

He said that the people associated with the bread baking business had rendered jobless owing to inflation, low pressure and non-availability of gas and skyrocketing prices of atta (flour).