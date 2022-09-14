Pakistan always start as dark horse in Davis Cup: Aisam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tennis team playing captain Aisamul-Haq Qureshi predicted an exciting Davis Cup World Cup Group-I tie against Austria, saying that his team always started as the dark horse but emerged winners on most of the occasions.

In a press conference soon after landing at the Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau (Austria) Tuesday, Aisam said Pakistan had never been rated as favourites against teams like Korea, Slovenia, Latvia and China, yet they turned out the winners.

“We always started the Davis Cup ties in the recent past as underdogs, yet we surprised the best of teams mainly because of the fighting spirit we possess and the experience we got.”

The playing captain added that he and Aqeel Khan possess years of Davis Cup playing experience. “Playing the Davis Cup is totally different. You need experience and exposure to the Davis Cup. I think Pakistan is rich in that. Aqeel Khan and I have decades of Davis Cup experience which always helped us overpower some of the best Asian and European teams.”

However, the world top hundred doubles player said that his team was in Europe for the very first time.

“We are playing in Europe for the very first time and that is something new for us. I wish we could have played on grass courts here but the host nation always gets advantage when it comes to selecting the surface. If the Austrian federation had selected red-clay, they did that considering the strength of their team and players.” Aisam rued missing Dominic Thiem, saying he wished he could have been there.

“Other Austrian players are equally good also. They are ranked among the top players. I used to play with and against some of these players. They are very good and would be even better in home conditions.”

Pakistan non-playing captain, however, was unsure as to whom to put in the opening day’s singles on September 16.

“We have not decided yet as to whom to play in the opening day’s singles. All depends on how things develop during the next two days. I am only interested in putting forth my best efforts. Whosoever plays the singles and doubles should give his hundred percent. Winning and losing is very much part of the game but you should put up your best efforts and that will be my effort as a captain of the team.”

“I am fortunate to have achieved that for my country. It is a gift from Allah almighty. Even at the age of 42, I still get up every day with a hope to work even harder for my next target.”

Pakistan team comprises Aisam, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and Mohammad Abid.

The Austrian team will be led by Jurgen Melzer and includes Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Gerald Melzer, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler.