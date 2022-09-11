Comment: Shehbaz unimpressive as prime minister?

PM Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, who is known for his governance and administrative skills in the past, is unimpressive as the prime minister.

While Imran Khan has been vocal in criticising Shehbaz Sharif and his performance, there are many even within the ruling coalition and in the concerned quarters who are surprised why Shehbaz is not performing.

Service delivery of the government departments, falling within the jurisdiction of the federal capital territory, is disappointing like the past whereas there seems to be no government check on the phenomenal rise of dollar rate owing to illegal flight of American currency to Afghanistan and satta (speculative buying) -- which is badly hurting the economy and market sentiment.

During his tenure as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif used to have a firm grip over the bureaucracy but in the Centre, things appear to have not been in his control.

According to one of Shehbaz’s close aides, the prime minister’s main focus so far has been the economy, which interestingly is also not being managed, and to the surprise of many, even after the IMF deal instead of getting better it is worsening.

A key economic wizard of the Shehbaz government, when approached over the reasons for unexpected rise in the dollar rate despite the IMF deal, was found totally clueless as to why it was happening and how to stop it.

According to a source, Shehbaz has recently assigned former PM and senior PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to prepare a strategy for improving governance and service delivery in the government departments. Abbasi, it is said, will present his reform strategy, when ready, to the prime minister for implementation.

Following his Punjab experience, the prime minister, after coming to power, had announced implementation of a one-dish policy for weddings in Islamabad but here too there are frequent violations in an area that is smaller than many divisions of the Punjab province. There is also no improvement in public dealing in the federal government departments like the CDA.

Referring to another example, a source said that a federal authority created by the Imran Khan government for character building of the society has become redundant during the Shehbaz government despite the legislation done by Parliament. It is said that the government has no time to make appointments in the authority whose former chairman and members could not continue because of the new legislation. It also took the government several weeks to even appoint all important State Bank of Pakistan governor.

It is said that Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister during tough conditions -- particularly economic ones. He also depends on the ruling coalition comprising over a dozen political partners. However, there is no explanation available as to what prevents the prime minister from improving the performance of bureaucracy and ensuring the writ of the government, particularly in matters that are sensitive for the country’s economy.