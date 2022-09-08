Naseem sinks Afghanistan as Pakistan march into final

Pakistan´s Naseem Shah (R) celebrates after hitting a boundary to win the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — AFP/ KARIM SAHIB

ISLAMABAD: Naseem Shah’s (14 not out) back-to-back sixes from a relatively hopeless position propelled Pakistan to an exciting one-wicket win against Afghanistan and more importantly a place in the Asia Cup finals against Sri Lanka.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring match at the Sharjah Stadium Wednesday, Pakistan looked down and out as they lost the 9th wicket at 118, chasing 130 for the win. Naseem then struck two big blows out of the blue, hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi two sixes to sink Afghanistan’s hopes of an upset win.

“I knew I can hit sixes as I used to train at nets. I changed my bat with my partner hoping to make the best of the opportunity. The bowler was trying to bowl yorkers that turned into full tosses, helping me to strike one after another six. Winning the match was important for us as victory here meant a place in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday,” Naseem Shah said following a thrilling finish at the Sharjah Ground.

Though Pakistan bowled brilliantly to restrict Afghanistan to 129 for 6, the batting never came to terms. The Green Shirts kept on losing wickets regularly. Once captain Babar Azam (0) lost his wicket on the second ball of the innings, Pakistan’s batting line-up lost momentum. Regular falls of wickets reduced Pakistan to 118 for 9 going into the last over.

“I knew that Naseem Shah has the ability to hit sixes but never thought he would be so accurate in striking sixes. Now when we are in the final, we would try not to repeat mistakes that we committed in this match,” Captain Babar Azam said.

Earlier, Man of the Match Shadab Khan (36) kept Pakistan in the game, striking three sixes and one four in his 26-ball knock. His spell of one for 27 also helped Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to a low 129 for 6 in 20 overs. “Wicket was not as difficult though some deliveries were keeping low. Once I started middling the ball, going looked easy. But here I must praise Naseem Shah for making Pakistan proud by striking back-to-back sixes to win the match for the country. His two sixes will be remembered for a long time,” Shadab said.

Afghanistan will now take on India Thursday in a formality match as both teams are now out of the Asia Cup while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in a prelude to the final on Friday.