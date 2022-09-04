Exams rescheduled for flood hit students

Islamabad : The Punjab University's Department of Examinations has declared that the students from flood hit areas could skip the Sept 22 examinations and sit the special examination starting on October 10.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the students, who belong to flood hit regions of the country and do not want to appear in the examination commencing on Sept for being affected by the calamity, will have to submit a written consent via email at dce2.exams@pu.edu.pk. "Candidates must attach scanned copy of the roll number slip and the national identity card to prove their address and permanent district for eligibility. Students who apply for exemption will be allowed to resit in the special examination in October."

MA/MSc Part-I, Part-II Annual 2022, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II Annual 2022, BS 5th Semester, Fall Semester Examination 2021 and LLB (3 Year) Part-I, Part-II & Part-III and LLB (5 Year) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV and Part-V Annual 2022 are scheduled to start on Sept 9.