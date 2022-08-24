Cops risk life, save man from drowning in Rojhan flood

MULTAN: Two police constables saved the life of a citizen trapped in the Rojhan flood waters in Rajanpur district, by diving in the water, risking their lives on Tuesday, police said.

The South Punjab Additional IG Police Dr Ehsan Sadiq commended their courage and said the police department was proud of Muhammad Iqbal 762/c and Muhammad Akhtar 1561/c, who served not only the police institution but the entire humanity as well.

On Tuesday morning, Rojhan police station received a call on the 15 that a person was trapped and yelling for life by sitting on the branch of a tree in the middle of flood water for several hours.

Reaching the spot, police saw terrible flooding and a person waiting for help on a tree shouting amid a heavy water flow. Looking at the storm, no one agreed to risk his life for the helpless person.

Amid the chaos, constables Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Akhtar put on their life jackets with determination to save the drowning man. The crowd at the edge of flood water raised slogans of Allahu Akbar to boost the courage of constables who jumped into the water for rescue and returned successfully.

There was a loud shout of Punjab Police Zindabad by the onlookers, and the constables thanked Almighty Allah. Rajanpur DPO Ahmad Mohiuddin gave cash rewards, announced appreciation letters and invited the cops for a feast.

The South Punjab Additional IG Dr Ehsan Sadiq paid tribute to the bravery of the cops and said that police are dedicated and will remain dedicated to every human cause with courage and enthusiasm.