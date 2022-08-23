KP declares emergency in 4 flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan districts.



The provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department issued a formal notification to this end on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan said he would soon visit the flood-hit districts to look into the losses caused by flash floods and rehabilitation activities carried out by the administration.He added that he would announce a package for the rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure in those districts.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities and ensure the provision of food items and other stuff of daily use to each and every flood-affected household.

He said that he is monitoring the flood situation, and is in contact with administration concerned.The chief minister said the relevant district administrations had been asked for compiling the assessment reports to review the damages caused by floods, adding necessary directives that have been issued to quarters concerned for rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.He assured that the KP government would go all-out to provide relief to the affected people and that all available resources would be utilized for that.